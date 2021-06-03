UrduPoint.com
KP IGP Inaugurates Watch Tower For Flight Operation Security

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 06:10 PM

KP IGP inaugurates watch tower for flight operation security

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Thursday inaugurated a Watch Tower for the security of flight operations at Bacha Khan International airport Peshawar by cutting the tape.

DG PCU Ashfaq Anwar gave a comprehensive briefing to the IGP about the newly built watch tower.

Watch tower is spread over an area of 3 kanal in Palawano Pull Tehkal Peshawar, is fully equipped with night vision cameras, latest modern technologies, wireless system and residential accommodation for the police officials.

IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi went around different parts of the newly-built watch tower and inspected the security of the funnel area and the facilities provided to the jawans.

It may be recalled that for enhancing security of aircrafts flying at low attitudes in funnel area of Peshawar a project of construction of 08 watch towers was initiated at a total cost of Rs.172.519 million and with the inauguration of Tehkal watch tower the project is completed.

With the construction of these watch towers the impending danger to the flights could be averted successfully and the surveillance and monitoring capability police officials has been improved which will lead to peace and tranquility in the area.

CCPO Peshawar Abbas Ahsan and SSP Operations Peshawar Yasir Afridi also accompanied the IGP on this occasion.

