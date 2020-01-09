KP IGP inspects process of driving license issuance

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) here Thursday visited traffic headquarters and inspected process of driving license issuance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) here Thursday visited traffic headquarters and inspected process of driving license issuance.

He was welcomed by CCPO Mohammad Ali Gandapur, DIG Traffic Mohammad Yameen Khan and other officers. He laid floral wreath on martyrs' memories and offered fateha.

He was also briefed about e-ticketing and traffic warden systems while a delegation of All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Goods Transport Association met with him.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP directed traffic police for providing maximum facilities to citizens of Peshawar. He said every possible step should be taken for restoration of smooth traffic flow. He also expressed satisfaction over performance of police department.

Later, the IGP also planted sapling under Clean and Green Pakistan Plantation Program at traffic headquarters.