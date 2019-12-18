UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP IGP Lauds Sacrifices Of Policemen Guarding Polio Team

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 10:02 PM

KP IGP lauds sacrifices of policemen guarding polio team

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Mohammad Naeem Khan Wednesday paid glowing tribute to sacrifices of policemen who laid their lives while guarding polio vaccination team in Lower Dir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Mohammad Naeem Khan Wednesday paid glowing tribute to sacrifices of policemen who laid their lives while guarding polio vaccination team in Lower Dir.

The IGP, in a statement, said that policemen sacrificed their lives for protection of motherland and saving young generation from crippling disease.

The police force salutes to sacrifices of Shaheed constable Farman Ullah and Mukarram Khan, he added.

He said that welfare of families of martyred policemen was the responsibility of police department.

He said that all possible security would be provided to polio teams to achieve targets of polio campaign started from December 16.

Two policemen were killed when unknown gunmen opened firing at polio vaccination team near Lal Qala Markhani bridge here.

The policemen were guarding polio immunization team.

Police have cordoned off the area and started search operation to arrest culprits involved in the incident.

Related Topics

Firing Police Martyrs Shaheed Polio Young Dir December All From

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festiv ..

33 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Asian Foot ..

48 minutes ago

Arabic language lessons launched on Madrasa platfo ..

48 minutes ago

Empower sets clear vision to keep up with urban gr ..

48 minutes ago

Canada police probe alleged child abuse by video g ..

45 seconds ago

Karachi's National Stadium ready to welcome back T ..

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.