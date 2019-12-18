KP IGP lauds sacrifices of policemen guarding polio team

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Mohammad Naeem Khan Wednesday paid glowing tribute to sacrifices of policemen who laid their lives while guarding polio vaccination team in Lower Dir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Mohammad Naeem Khan Wednesday paid glowing tribute to sacrifices of policemen who laid their lives while guarding polio vaccination team in Lower Dir

The IGP, in a statement, said that policemen sacrificed their lives for protection of motherland and saving young generation from crippling disease.

The police force salutes to sacrifices of Shaheed constable Farman Ullah and Mukarram Khan, he added.

He said that welfare of families of martyred policemen was the responsibility of police department.

He said that all possible security would be provided to polio teams to achieve targets of polio campaign started from December 16.

Two policemen were killed when unknown gunmen opened firing at polio vaccination team near Lal Qala Markhani bridge here.

The policemen were guarding polio immunization team.

Police have cordoned off the area and started search operation to arrest culprits involved in the incident.