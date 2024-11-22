KP IGP Orders Police Personnel To Refrain From Participating In Political Activities
Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2024 | 11:40 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, has issued directives to Regional Police Officers (RPOs) to ensure that the provincial police force does not engage in political activities.
In an official letter, the IG emphasized that RPOs must strictly prohibit police personnel from participating in political gatherings, rallies, or protests.
The letter explicitly stated that KP police should maintain its neutrality and not become involved in any political campaigns or events.
The directive also warned that any violation of these orders would lead to departmental action against the personnel involved.
The step of the IGP was seen as an effort to uphold the professional integrity of the police force and maintain its impartiality and professionalism in a politically charged environment.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
More Stories From Pakistan
-
15 bricks kilns have been demolished in the district for deviating from zigzag technology:DC1 minute ago
-
Hurriyat leaders targeted to silence voices for self-determination in IIOJ&K: APHC11 minutes ago
-
Diabetes awareness session held for healthcare professionals at RNI21 minutes ago
-
Death toll in Kurram gun attack on passenger vehicles climbs to 42: police21 minutes ago
-
Fake milk-production unit unearthed31 minutes ago
-
DC visits school to review teaching process41 minutes ago
-
'PTI's politics of intimidation no longer be tolerated': Danyal Chaudhry41 minutes ago
-
Islamabad community cries out for normalcy as regular protests disrupt daily life1 hour ago
-
Implicating Saudi Arabia for petty political point scoring regrettable: Dar4 hours ago
-
Robber killed, accomplice escapes after alleged encounter11 hours ago
-
National Action Plan for Health Security launched11 hours ago
-
Robber killed, accomplice escapes after alleged encounter11 hours ago