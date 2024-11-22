KP IGP orders police personnel to refrain from participating in political activities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, has issued directives to Regional Police Officers (RPOs) to ensure that the provincial police force does not engage in political activities.

In an official letter, the IG emphasized that RPOs must strictly prohibit police personnel from participating in political gatherings, rallies, or protests.

The letter explicitly stated that KP police should maintain its neutrality and not become involved in any political campaigns or events.

The directive also warned that any violation of these orders would lead to departmental action against the personnel involved.

The step of the IGP was seen as an effort to uphold the professional integrity of the police force and maintain its impartiality and professionalism in a politically charged environment.