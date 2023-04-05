KP IGP orders probe into substandard bullet proof jackets, helmets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into substandard bulletproof jackets and helmets that claimed the lives of two police constables in a terrorist attack in Kohat.

Presiding over a high-level police meeting at the office of Regional Police Officer, Kohat he took a detailed briefing from the concerned police officers about the target killing of the two police constables in Tapi area.

He checked the bulletproof jackets and helmets of the constables through which the bullets penetrated in a terrorist attack and resulted in the martyrdom of two police constables.

The police chief also visited Police Station CTD Kohat Region and reviewed the FIR registered regarding the incident of the martyrdom of police personnel and the preliminary progress made so far.