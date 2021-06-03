KP IGP pays surprise visit to Police Station Akora

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi paid a surprise visit to police station Akora Khattak, district Nowshera Wednesday night, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The IGP inspected each and every section of the police station and issued necessary instructions to the concerned quarters in light of his detailed visit.

While checking the record of the police station the IGP briefed himself from the incharge of every unit. The IGP directed for FSL test of the case property vehicles at the earliest and quick disposal as per laid down procedure.

The IGP expressed dissatisfaction over the cleanliness of the police station and directed to improve the cleanliness situation in the police station and send a report to him within two days in this effect.

The IGP directed the DSP circle to attend his office along-with case property record. The IGP also directed the DPOs to visit at least one police station every day. The IGP also inspected the control room, lockup and police barracks.

The IGP directed the police station staff to give due attention to the complainants and solve their confronting problems on priority basis and help them out in early dispensation of justice.

They were further directed to ensure friendly atmosphere to the public in the police station and win their hearts and minds with decent behavior.

The IGP asserted that protection of live, honour and property and safeguarding fundamental human rights were our prime responsibility and categorically made it clear that no lethargy and leniency would be tolerated in resolving public complaints.