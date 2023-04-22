KP IGP remembers martyred policemen on Eidul Fitr

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police, Akhtar Hayat Khan here on Saturday observed Eid-ul-Fitr by offering Eid prayer at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines and exchanged greetings with staff members.

SSP Operation, SSP Investigations, Chief Traffic Officer and other concerned were also present on the occasion.

KP IGP met with police jawans in the Police Lines in personnel and had lunch with them. Earlier, he laid a floral wreath on the Yadgar-e-Shuda of police and offered fateha for martyred policemen.

He also prayed for the sovereignty and solidarity of the country.

Akhtar Hayat paid tribute to the precious sacrifices of the police force saying that KP police was a brave and committed force that had rendered matchless sacrifices for maintaining peace in the region.

He said that the history of KP Police, particularly the Peshawar police was full of sacrifices and police personnel from constable to higher rank have played vital roles to protect human lives and properties in real sense.