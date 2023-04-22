UrduPoint.com

KP IGP Remembers Martyred Policemen On Eidul Fitr

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2023 | 05:20 PM

KP IGP remembers martyred policemen on Eidul Fitr

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police, Akhtar Hayat Khan here on Saturday observed Eid-ul-Fitr by offering Eid prayer at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines and exchanged greetings with staff members.

SSP Operation, SSP Investigations, Chief Traffic Officer and other concerned were also present on the occasion.

KP IGP met with police jawans in the Police Lines in personnel and had lunch with them. Earlier, he laid a floral wreath on the Yadgar-e-Shuda of police and offered fateha for martyred policemen.

He also prayed for the sovereignty and solidarity of the country.

Akhtar Hayat paid tribute to the precious sacrifices of the police force saying that KP police was a brave and committed force that had rendered matchless sacrifices for maintaining peace in the region.

He said that the history of KP Police, particularly the Peshawar police was full of sacrifices and police personnel from constable to higher rank have played vital roles to protect human lives and properties in real sense.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed Traffic Prayer From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wi ..

RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

24 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

54 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr wel ..

Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Kuwait crude oil traded at US$83.03 pb

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$83.03 pb

3 hours ago
 UN Chief urges accelerated climate action and prot ..

UN Chief urges accelerated climate action and protection of biodiversity on Inte ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.