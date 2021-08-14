KP IGP reviews security arrangements for Muharram

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari Saturday visited the Police Command and Control Centre Peshawar, established at Police Station Sharqi to review security arrangements for Muharram ul Haram in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari Saturday visited the Police Command and Control Centre Peshawar, established at Police Station Sharqi to review security arrangements for Muharram ul Haram in Peshawar.

The IGP visited all the sections of the Center and appreciated the efforts of Peshawar police to ensure peaceful conduct of Muharram.

The Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar Abbas Ahsan briefed the IGP about live monitoring of the processions from the command and control center. He explained the routes of processions to the IGP with help of maps.

The IGP said that the provision of security was the prime responsibility of police and the KP police will leave no stone unturned to ensure peace and tranquility during Ashura Muharram.

The IGP lauded the level of preparedness of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and its coordination with other law enforcement agencies. He emphasized the benefits of intelligence-based operations against terrorists and anti-social elements and asked the police officers to continue the practice with the same zeal.

The IGP directed the police officers to ensure the implementation of the well thought out strategy in true letter and spirit. He expressed appreciation over the preparations for peaceful conduct of Muharram, especially the use of technology for monitoring and surveillance purposes.