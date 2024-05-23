KP IGP suspends SHO over maltreatment with senior journalist

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur on Thursday ordered the suspension of SHO Gulbahar Shakirullah Afridi for misbehaving with senior journalist Saiful islam Safi and putting him behind bars despite proving his identity.

The IGP issued the instruction of suspension of the SHO in a meeting with President Peshawar Press Club Arshad Aziz Malik here at the Central Police Office. The latter conveyed the resentment of the journalist community over the unfortunate incident.

The police chief expressed regret over the incident and said that the police were responsible for protecting the lives and properties of people, adding that the cooperation of the journalist community was valuable in highlighting the security issues.

He vowed that no police official would be allowed to misbehave with anyone, including journalists.

The IGP contacted Capital City Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar and ordered him to immediately suspend SHO Gulbahar Shakirullah Afridi and take disciplinary action over the incident.

President PPC Arshad Aziz Malik thanked the police chief, Akhtar Hayat Khan, and hoped that the best relationship between the police force and the journalist community would be strengthened.