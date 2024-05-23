Open Menu

KP IGP Suspends SHO Over Maltreatment With Senior Journalist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 03:30 PM

KP IGP suspends SHO over maltreatment with senior journalist

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur on Thursday ordered the suspension of SHO Gulbahar Shakirullah Afridi for misbehaving with senior journalist Saiful islam Safi and putting him behind bars despite proving his identity.

The IGP issued the instruction of suspension of the SHO in a meeting with President Peshawar Press Club Arshad Aziz Malik here at the Central Police Office. The latter conveyed the resentment of the journalist community over the unfortunate incident.

The police chief expressed regret over the incident and said that the police were responsible for protecting the lives and properties of people, adding that the cooperation of the journalist community was valuable in highlighting the security issues.

He vowed that no police official would be allowed to misbehave with anyone, including journalists. 

The IGP contacted Capital City Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar and ordered him to immediately suspend SHO Gulbahar Shakirullah Afridi and take disciplinary action over the incident.

President PPC Arshad Aziz Malik thanked the police chief, Akhtar Hayat Khan, and hoped that the best relationship between the police force and the journalist community would be strengthened.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Safi Afridi Best

Recent Stories

Govt running campaign to create awareness about he ..

Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave

23 minutes ago
 ‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confid ..

‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework a ..

Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

7 hours ago
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's d ..

ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors

16 hours ago
 Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risk ..

Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit

16 hours ago
 DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about proje ..

DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects

17 hours ago
 Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action again ..

Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials

17 hours ago
 Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increas ..

Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..

17 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan