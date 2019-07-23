UrduPoint.com
KP IGP Suspends Two Police Officers Over Poor Performance

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 09:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan has suspended two District Police Officers (DPOs) over poor performance and directed them to report Central Police Office Peshawar, said a notification issued here on Tuesday.

The two officers - DPO Lakki Marwat Abdul Hai and DPO DI Khan Saleem Riaz were suspended over poor performance during increase in bomb blast incidents.

The suspended DPO of Lakki Marwat has been replaced with Qasim Ali Khan while DPO DI Khan replaced with SP Dilawar Bangash.

