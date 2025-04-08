KP IGP takes notice of attack on religious scholars in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Inspector General (IG) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, has taken notice of a tragic incident in the jurisdiction of Pushtakhara Police Station, where Qari Ejaz was martyred and Qari Shahid was injured in an attack.

Following the incident, the IG has sought a report from the Capital City Police and directed the formation of special teams to trace the culprits behind the attack on religious figures.

Additionally, the City Police Chief (CCPO) has been instructed to tighten security for religious leaders.

IG Zulfiqar Hameed emphasized that those targeting religious figures will not be allowed to succeed in their malicious objectives.

"The safety of religious leaders, places of worship, and the general public remains our top priority," he added.