KP IGP Takes Notice Of Attack On Religious Scholars In Peshawar
Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Inspector General (IG) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, has taken notice of a tragic incident in the jurisdiction of Pushtakhara Police Station, where Qari Ejaz was martyred and Qari Shahid was injured in an attack.
Following the incident, the IG has sought a report from the Capital City Police and directed the formation of special teams to trace the culprits behind the attack on religious figures.
Additionally, the City Police Chief (CCPO) has been instructed to tighten security for religious leaders.
IG Zulfiqar Hameed emphasized that those targeting religious figures will not be allowed to succeed in their malicious objectives.
"The safety of religious leaders, places of worship, and the general public remains our top priority," he added.
Recent Stories
Weather update: PDMA issues heatwave alert in Punjab
OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ke strong choice!
UAE innovates to aid disaster-affected communities worldwide
EtihadWE implements 50 initiatives to support ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy’ ..
UHS approves academia-industry expo, summer camps, and revival of grand rounds
SEC transfers elderly transportation from Sharjah Police to SSSD
AD Ports Group signs lease agreement with TW Steel
Sharjah National Oil Corporation to host HSE EXPO 2025 on April 16
Karachi Kings’ owner urges others to avoid to tarnish PSL’s reputation
Dubai Chambers explores investment opportunities during Dubai-India Business For ..
SZBA announces winners, Cultural Personality of Year for 19th edition
US visas of nearly 450 international students abruptly revoked without prior not ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA discards 2000 substandard ice pops5 minutes ago
-
KP IGP takes notice of attack on religious scholars in Peshawar5 minutes ago
-
FBR cracks down on unregistered businesses in Muzaffargarh5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan set to begin Astronaut training in China under historic space mission: Dr. Amir15 minutes ago
-
Fifth International Public Health Conference 2025 kicks off at KMU15 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police action against pedestrian violations, register 12 FIRs15 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts at under-construction PIMS emergency building; safety chief arrested for negligence35 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review development projects35 minutes ago
-
Naib tehsildar escapes terrorist attack in Upper Orakzai35 minutes ago
-
Barrick Gold CEO highlights Reko Diq as key to Pakistan's mining future35 minutes ago
-
Win-win situation in Pakistan’s minerals sector to bring equal dividends to all: PM44 minutes ago
-
Win-win situation in Pakistan’s minerals sector to bring equal dividends to all: PM45 minutes ago