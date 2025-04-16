- Home
KP IGP Takes Notice Of Deadly Attack On Senior Civil Judge, Lawyer, Former Distt Nazim’s Brother
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 12:10 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Zulfiqar Hameed, on Tuesday took strict notice of the deadly attack on Senior Civil Judge Hayat Khan, Advocate Khalid Khan, and the attempted assassination of Malik Asad — brother of martyred DIG Malik Saad and former District Nazim of Kohat — on the motorway.
The IGP has directed the Regional Police Officers (RPOs) of Mardan and Kohat to immediately submit detailed reports regarding the incidents. He had also ordered the swift arrest of all suspects involved.
Emphasizing a thorough investigation, the IGP instructed police officials to collect all evidence from the crime scenes and probe every possible angle to bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly.
He reiterated that protecting the lives and property of citizens was the top priority of the police force and declared that such incidents would not be tolerated under any circumstances.
