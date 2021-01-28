KP IGP urges jawans to equip themselves with required skills

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi has said that basic training was playing a pivotal role in building the professional career of the jawan and directed them to fully equip themselves with required skills to meet the impending challenges and serve the people in the field.

He was addressing as a chief guest to the recruits participating in the passing out parade Police Training School Swabi on Thursday.

The Police Chief pointed out that police should perform their duty as a custodian of law and in best interest of the people and they should maintain the great sanctity and integrity of their service without any fear and pressure.

The IGP KP emphasized that training imparted to the jawans was like a life blood which build up their professional career and that was why every effort was being made to equip the jawans with modern training enabling them to meet the impending challenges in a befitting manner.

The IGP reminded the jawans that great responsibilities devolve on their shoulders as they have to come across many challenging tasks ahead in the field. "You are returning to your respective districts after successful completion of hard professional training but keep it in mind that the real test of your spirit, hard work and training will start now, as general public has attached great expectations for their protection of life, honour and property which is indeed challenging one but sincerity and commitment have no substitute and if you are imbued with these qualities no one can stop you from achieving the desired results.

" reminded the IGP.

Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi appreciated the standard of training imparted to the trainees and hoped that the newly passed out trainees from the school would be able to meet any eventualities posed by the saboteurs and criminals.

The IGP KP congratulated the trainees on completion of their training and awarded those who excelled in their training. The IGP extended sincere compliments to the members of faculty and training team for imparting quality training.

A total of 390 passed out trainees from district Swat, Hangu, Abbottabad and Mansehra took part in the passing out parade.

Earlier, Principal Police Training School Swabi while presenting welcome address highlighted in detail the curricular and extra-curricular activities of the school. He said that so for 1787 recruits had successfully bee trained in the school. Principal of the school presented shield to the IGP KP.

The IGP KP also inaugurated the newly built Swimming Pool and Women Desk during his visit to Swabi.