KP IGP urges trained officers to practice learned skills

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police, Dr Sanaullah Abbassi Tuesday urged the participants of Junior Command Course to practice learned skills by delivering best policing among general public.

He expressed these views while addressing a graduation ceremony of sixth batch of four-month Junior Command Course at Pakistan Provincial Services academy here.

Speaking on the occasion, Police Chief said that the real test of those who have successfully completed the training will start now. He asked the officers to ensure crime prevention by adopting positive attitudes with comprehensive planning and strategy.

Dr Sanaullah Abbassi also urged them to create easiness for people to achieve their targeted professional goals.

He hoped that the training would increase professionalism of participating police personnel and would help create a friendly atmosphere in police stations.

The participants of the course have been imparted different skills including leadership modules, management expertise, decision making skills, stress management skills, intelligence based computerization process that can help resolving different issues and media management.

The graduation ceremony besides others was attended by DIG Training Imtiaz Shah, AIG Establishment Zahoor Babar Afridi, Personal Staff Officer for IGP Samad Khan and Chief Instructor Mohammad Taj Hameed.