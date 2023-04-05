Close
KP IGP Visits Bereaved Families Of Martyred Police Constables

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2023 | 02:30 PM

KP IGP visits bereaved families of martyred police constables

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan on Wednesday visited the bereaved families of martyred police constables Mohammad Ayaz and Qasim Khan and offered Fatiha for the martyred souls.

The police chief expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence to the families of the martyrs and recited Fatiha for the martyrs and reiterated his resolve to provide all kinds of help and support to the families of the martyrs.

He assured the heirs of the martyrs that the families of the martyrs will be taken care of at every forum and all the resources would be utilized for their welfare.

He paid tribute to the great sacrifice of the martyrs and said that the cowardly actions of the miscreants cannot demoralize the police force, adding that the sacrifice of every martyr gives a new determination to the police force to fight against terrorists more bravely.

RPO Kohat Sher Akbar Khan, District Police Officer Kohat Prince Umar Abbas Babar, SPCTD Kohat Region Muhammad Imran Khan, and other police officials were present on the occasion.

