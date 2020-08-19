UrduPoint.com
KP IGP Visits CTD Headquarters, Reviews Security Preparations For Muharram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

KP IGP visits CTD Headquarters, reviews security preparations for Muharram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Wednesday visited Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Headquarters Peshawar and checked the security measures adopted for peaceful observance of Muharram.

The IGP was welcomed by CTD DIG and other high ranking police officers.

On this occasion, the IGP was thoroughly briefed about the security situation, especially in sensitive districts, in the backdrop of Muharram.

Addressing on this occasion, the IGP directed the senior police officers concerned to make best use of all available resources and ensure peaceful Muharram at all costs.

They were directed to keep strict vigil on the impending situation and keep close liaison with all Law Enforcement Agencies.

They were also directed to devise an automated system of in-time reporting so that in case of any untoward incident the situation could be handled with professional approach in an effective manner.

The IGP also inspected various sections of the CTD and got briefed about the modern and sophisticated system adopted for monitoring of terrorists and anti-state elements.

He directed the CTD police high ups to equip the department with more latest and state-of-the-art technologies to further improve its performance.

The IGP commended the achievements of CTD police and directed to further gear up their activities against terrorists and extortionists to foil their nefarious designs.

