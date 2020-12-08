KP IGP visits CTD, Telecommunication Headquarters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Sanaullah Abbasi, visited Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Telecommunication Headquarters.

The KP IGP was received by the high ranking police officers on arrival at CTD HQRs Peshawar.

KP IGP presided over a high-level meeting at CTD headquarters where he was briefed about the revamping of CTD and its extension to Newly Merged Districts (NMDs).

The IGP was informed that CTD officials have been posted in NMDs and 715 more vacancies have been sanctioned.

Likewise, six vehicles, communication equipment and modern gadgets had been provided to CTDs in these districts.

The IGP was further briefed that all possible steps had been taken for strengthening the CTD network in the NMDs and was informed about technology-driven policing there.

The IGP on the occasion inspected various sections of the CTD where he was apprised about the use of modern technologies for combating terrorists and miscreants.

The Police chief directed CTD officials to make best use of their capabilities against the state enemies and thwart their evil designs effectively.

The IGP directed the CTD high ups to advertise the vacant posts for hiring of suitable people.

He appreciated performance of CTD police in flushing out the terrorists from the province and directed them to further pull up their sleeves against the miscreants.

They were also directed to make best use of modern technology for achieving the desired targets against the anti-state elements.

IGP vowed that CTD would further be equipped with all modern gadgets enabling it to give crushing defeat to the enemies of peace.

Later on, the IGP also visited Telecommunication headquarters Peshawar where he was welcomed by DIG Telecommunication Shoukat Abbas and other high ranking police officers.

On this occasion the IGP inspected the newly purchased vehicles, fitted with high frequency jammers for CTD officials for duty in the NMDs.

Talking on the occasion, the IGP said that all available resources would be utilized to equip police in NMDs with sophisticated weapons and modern gadgets and reiterated his pledge that police in NMDs would soon emerge as model police force.