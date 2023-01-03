KP IGP visits PPC to congratulate newly elected office bearers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Inspector General of Police, Moazam Jah Ansari here on Tuesday visited Peshawar Press Club and congratulated its newly elected office bearers including President Arshad Aziz Malik.

Accompanied by senior police officers, the IGP was welcomed by newly elected President, Arshad Aziz Malik, General Secretary Nasir Muszai, Finance Secretary Ammad Waheed and former president of PPC, Muhammad Riaz Khan besides others.

The IGP expressed the hope that the newly elected cabinet would utilize all their energies for promotion of constructive and healthy journalism besides resolution of problems of journalists' community.