KP IGP Visits Suki Kinari Hydropower Project

Fri 23rd July 2021 | 06:10 PM

KP IGP visits Suki Kinari Hydropower Project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari Friday visited Suki Kinari Hydro Power Project near Naran in Mansehra district.

Commissioner Hazara Riaz Khan Babar Afridi, DPO Mansehra Asif Bahader and other high-ranking Police Officers accompanied the IGP.

The IGP met with army officers and Chinese officials at the project. The administration of the project briefed the IGP about the arrangements to protect the project and its staff from any terrorist attack.

The IGP lauded the role of China in economic growth and appreciated the contribution of Chinese engineers in the development of Pakistan.

He reiterated the Pakistani government's pledge to provide foolproof security to Chinese citizens living in Pakistan. On behalf of KP government, he assured that all possible measures would be taken to protect the Chinese citizens from all kinds of threats.

The IGP also met with the Pak- Army officers stationed at Seki Kinari Project. The commanding officer briefed the IGP about the progress of the project and its security. The army officers also accompanied the IGP when he was visiting different points at the dam site to check the security of the project.

The IGP directed police officers to beef up the security of the Chinese officials. He urged them to remain in close contact with the Chinese to resolve their security related issues.

The IGP also directed to install more CCTV cameras and to supervise all routes with the help of Drone cameras. The IGP asked DIG Special Branch to conduct the security audit of the place.

The Chinese officials appreciated the efforts of the Pak Army and KP Police to provide them a secure working environment.

