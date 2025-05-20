KP Implements Strict Measures To Protect Tourist Areas From Pollution
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced a temporary ban on new construction in key tourist destinations, including parts of Swat, Galiyat and Kumrat, to address environmental degradation.
The decision came during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, who directed authorities to enforce building codes and environmental regulations strictly.
Officials reviewed master plans and land-use policies for several development authorities, including those overseeing Galiyat, Kaghan, Kumrat, and Upper Swat.
The meeting highlighted concerns over illegal construction and poor waste management by hotels and restaurants, which have contributed to pollution.
The Chief Secretary ordered immediate action against violators and emphasized that no compromises would be made on environmental laws.
To ensure sustainable tourism, the government will fast-track master plans for ecologically sensitive areas and enhance monitoring systems.
The Kailash Development Authority has already finalized its master plan, while the Galiyat Development Authority plans to engage stakeholders in implementing sanitation regulations.
Chief Secretary stressed that these measures aim to balance tourism growth with environmental protection, ultimately benefiting local businesses and residents.
Monthly review meetings will assess progress, ensuring authorities remain accountable.
The meeting reflects the provincial government’s commitment to preserving natural attractions while promoting responsible tourism.
Recent Stories
Federal govt faces criticism for sending non-Christians as delegates to Pope Leo ..
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in together amid wedding rumors
Supreme Court dismisses Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentence in Noor M ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025
Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation
Pak Women to tour Ireland in August
Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels
Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..
Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt reviews monsoon preparedness amid rising flood risks2 minutes ago
-
KP implements strict measures to protect tourist areas from pollution2 minutes ago
-
DC visits to special education & rehabilition complex in Nawabshah12 minutes ago
-
11 suspects arrested during crackdown against narcotics peddlers12 minutes ago
-
Tharparkar's deserving receive financial boost12 minutes ago
-
Very hot weather forecast for Sindh22 minutes ago
-
FDA forms auction committee32 minutes ago
-
New school timing announce to beat the heat :DC32 minutes ago
-
Katarian Park attracting visitors; DG PHA32 minutes ago
-
SCCI hosts meeting to celebrate victory over India32 minutes ago
-
One held with narcotics42 minutes ago
-
Stakeholder consultation on draft National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy 2025–2035 held in Pesh ..42 minutes ago