UrduPoint.com

KP Imposes Emergency In Flood-hit Tank District

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2022 | 12:00 AM

KP imposes emergency in flood-hit Tank district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :On the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan emergency has been imposed in Tank district after flood situation due to heavy rains.

Chief Minister issued directives to the district administration and rescue authorities to carry out emergency relief operations in the flood-affected areas of the district.

He directed that government machinery should be fully mobilized for relief work and rescue activities, all resources should be utilized on priority basis.

He said that flood-affected population should be shifted to safe places and ensure all facilities to needy people.

He directed Commissioner D.I Khan and Deputy Commissioner Tank to personally supervise all rescue and relief activities.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Tank I Khan All Government Rains

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

4 hours ago
 The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

6 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

9 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

10 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

11 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.