KP imposes taxes on sacrificial animals

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th July, 2019) The provincial government has imposed tax on the sale of sacrificial animals, sources said on Friday.Following the decision, prices of camel, cow and other sacrificial animals have been increased in the market.

There is expectation that the price of cow will be between Rs40,000 to Rs50,000 this year.Meanwhile, the provincial government has started taking measure to ensure presence of sacrificial animals in the markets.

The local administrations have also imposed ban on the sale of sacrificial animals at Railway tracks, in city streets, at BRT stations and on routes.

An open auction has also been made for the establishment of sacrificial animals markets.

The administration has imposed tax on animal markets will be established in Town I,II, III and IV.Under the newly imposed tax rate, the taxes on sacrificial animals like Goat, Sheep, Cow and Camel will be between Rs200 to Rs250.Moreover, deployment of staff will be made in the next few days.