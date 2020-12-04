UrduPoint.com
KP Includes AGRD Test For Coronavirus Diagnosis: Taimur Saleem Jhagra

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:53 PM

KP includes AGRD test for coronavirus diagnosis: Taimur Saleem Jhagra

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has changed the strategy for coronavirus testing police by including a new test to diagnose the patients with virus on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has changed the strategy for coronavirus testing police by including a new test to diagnose the patients with virus on Friday.

Provincial Health Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra informed that a new medical test, Antigen Rapid Diagnostic Test (AGRDT) has been included to diagnose patients with coronavirus.

He said swab samples for the AGRDT test will also be taken from the nose and throat of a suspected patient.

Earlier, he said PCR and antibody tests were being conducted to ascertain presence of virus in a patient.

He said private hospitals and laboratories would not be allowed to conduct AGRD tests.

The Minister informed that initially Antigen Rapid Diagnostic tests would be conducted in most affected districts, big hospitals and border areas.

He said the AGRD Test would greatly help in enhancing the testing capacity and in time measures against coronavirus.

