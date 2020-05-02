UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Increases Testing Capability Of COVID-19 To 1500 Per Day: Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 09:21 PM

KP increases testing capability of COVID-19 to 1500 per day: Chief Minister

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mahmood Khan said over the last 45 days the provincial government had increased the public sector testing capacity for COVID-19 from scratch to around 1500 per day and the existing number of tests would be doubled in coming days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mahmood Khan said over the last 45 days the provincial government had increased the public sector testing capacity for COVID-19 from scratch to around 1500 per day and the existing number of tests would be doubled in coming days.

This he said while talking to provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra who called on him here the other day and discussed with him matters and steps related to increase the per day resting capacity for suspected Corona paitients.

The health minister also apprised the chief minister of the salient features of the revised testing policy for COVID-19 recently notified by the health department.

He Informed that several private sector service providers were being engaged to assist the provincial government to further increase the testing capacity up to 5000 tests per day.

The chief minister termed the revised testing policy as an important step to effectively deal with the Corona pandemic and stressed the need for implementing its guidelines in letter and spirit.

He said the revised policy gave top priority to the frontline workers for testing, adding it was direly needed in the prevailing situation, and the same would help ensure the safety of these frontline workers

Related Topics

Chief Minister Same From Government Top

Recent Stories

KP COVID-19 testing capacity increased to 1500 per ..

2 minutes ago

Beaumont pips Pichot to World Rugby chairman post

2 minutes ago

TEVTA donates 7.2 mln to Chief Minister corona fun ..

2 minutes ago

Strong earthquake strikes off Crete, no casulaties ..

2 minutes ago

Spain frolicks in the sun as virus rules relaxed

2 minutes ago

World Rugby re-elect Beaumont as chairman

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.