KP increases testing capability of COVID-19 to 1500 per day: Chief Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mahmood Khan said over the last 45 days the provincial government had increased the public sector testing capacity for COVID-19 from scratch to around 1500 per day and the existing number of tests would be doubled in coming days.

This he said while talking to provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra who called on him here the other day and discussed with him matters and steps related to increase the per day resting capacity for suspected Corona paitients.

The health minister also apprised the chief minister of the salient features of the revised testing policy for COVID-19 recently notified by the health department.

He Informed that several private sector service providers were being engaged to assist the provincial government to further increase the testing capacity up to 5000 tests per day.

The chief minister termed the revised testing policy as an important step to effectively deal with the Corona pandemic and stressed the need for implementing its guidelines in letter and spirit.

He said the revised policy gave top priority to the frontline workers for testing, adding it was direly needed in the prevailing situation, and the same would help ensure the safety of these frontline workers