KP Info Advisor Denies Indian Media Report Of Attack On Peshawar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2025 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, here Saturday denied the report aired by Indian media regarding an alleged attack on Peshawar.
He stated that the fabricated news about an attack on Peshawar clearly shows that the Pathan nation lives rent-free in India's mind.
Dr Saif said the Indian media’s report on an attack on Peshawar reflects their state of panic.
In a statement, the Advisor on Information said that the Indian media should not try to comfort its public with baseless stories.
Instead, it should report on our surprises based on reality. Pakistani Operation has shaken India.
He said the cowardly enemy does not have the courage to attack directly—such bold actions are only done by brave-hearted soldiers.
He further said that India is only carrying out terrorist activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through its proxies.
The cowardly enemy takes shelter in the darkness of night and then flees. The entire nation is united like a solid wall against this cowardly enemy.
Recent Stories
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025
Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to deal with any eventuality
Hindu community's rally express support for Pak armed forces
3 boys die in separate accidents
Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally
Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Info Advisor denies Indian media report of attack on Peshawar48 seconds ago
-
"India Miscalculated Pakistan's Silence", KPK governor praises PAF response50 seconds ago
-
India will face severe consequences if aggression continues, Sanaullah warns21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan triumphs over India's aggression: Federal Minister Law31 minutes ago
-
Dar apprises Saudi FM of prevailing situation, Pakistan's response to Indian aggression31 minutes ago
-
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack39 minutes ago
-
AC carried out inspection of petrol pumps41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields44 minutes ago
-
PM briefs President about Indian aggression, Pakistan response through Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos51 minutes ago
-
PM thanks Bilawal Bhutto for support on Military response to Indian aggression51 minutes ago
-
PM engages political leaders amid rising tensions with India; hails military response1 hour ago
-
13 criminals held1 hour ago