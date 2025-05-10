Open Menu

KP Info Advisor Denies Indian Media Report Of Attack On Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2025 | 02:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Barrister Dr. Muhammad  Ali Saif, Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, here Saturday denied the report aired by Indian media regarding an alleged attack on Peshawar. 

He stated that the fabricated news about an attack on Peshawar clearly shows that the Pathan nation lives rent-free in India's mind. 

Dr Saif said the Indian media’s report on an attack on Peshawar reflects their state of panic.

In a statement, the Advisor on Information said that the Indian media should not try to comfort its public with baseless stories.

Instead, it should report on our surprises based on reality. Pakistani Operation has shaken India. 

He said the cowardly enemy does not have the courage to attack directly—such bold actions are only done by brave-hearted soldiers.

He further said that India is only carrying out terrorist activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through its proxies. 

The cowardly enemy takes shelter in the darkness of night and then flees. The entire nation is united like a solid wall against this cowardly enemy.

