KP Info Advisor Visits Darul Uloom Haqqania Akora Khattak

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2025 | 08:31 PM

Advisor to Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif Tuesday visited Darul Uloom Haqqania Akora Khattak and inspected its various sections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Advisor to Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif Tuesday visited Darul Uloom Haqqania Akora Khattak and inspected its various sections.

During his visit, CM aide inspected various sections of Darul Uloom including modern academic block, computer lab, central library, classrooms and other under construction projects.

Addressing the students, Barrister Dr. Saif said that Darul Uloom Haqqania is an important religious institution of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He paid tribute to Sheikh-ul-Hadith Maulana Abdul Haq (RA) and Shaheed Maulana Sami-ul-Haq (RA) stating that the academic contributions of Jamia Haqqania are globally recognized.

He emphasized that religious and sectarian harmony is the foundation of a peaceful society and institutions like Darul Uloom Haqqania has a great responsibility in this regard.

"In this era of knowledge and reasoning, we must influence the world through our intellectual strength", Barrister Dr. Saif remarked.

On this occasion, Deputy Administrator Maulana Rashid-ul-Haq Sami praised Barrister Dr. Saif for playing a central role in resolving the conflict in Kurram through peaceful means. He stated that Darul Uloom Haqqania has always worked beyond sectarian differences to promote harmony among Shia, Sunni, and other schools of thought.

