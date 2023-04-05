Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

KP Info Dept Recommends Stoppage Of Salaries To 1,109 Social Media Influencers Recruited In PTI's Tenure

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 11:12 PM

KP Info dept recommends stoppage of salaries to 1,109 social media influencers recruited in PTI's tenure

The Department of Information and Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has asked the finance department to stop the payment of salaries to 1,109 Social Media Influencers (SMIs) recruited during the previous PTI government for its publicity at the expense of the public exchequer

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The Department of Information and Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has asked the finance department to stop the payment of salaries to 1,109 Social Media Influencers (SMIs) recruited during the previous PTI government for its publicity at the expense of the public exchequer.

A letter signed by the planning officer of the Information and Public Relations Department to the provincial secretary of finance states that after the dissolution of the provincial assembly and setup of interim government in the province, whose constitutional responsibility is to hold the free, fair and impartial election, the subject project titled 'Establishment of Social Media Participatory Platforms for Public Awareness & Feedback Regarding Reforms Initiatives and Encouraging Civil Responsibility" has lost its relevance.

Secondly, the election commission has also banned new projects and recruitment etc, therefore, the interim government is not mandated by law, rules and regulations to carry out the project objectives and thus the continuation of the project is a waste of resources of the public exchequer.

It adds as all the objectives of the project are closed, therefore, it is requested that all the expenditures including salaries of the Project Management Unit (PMU), and stipends of internees may be stopped with immediate effect in the best public interest.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Social Media May All Government Best

Recent Stories

Union of Journalists Says Raiders Invaded UOC Chur ..

Union of Journalists Says Raiders Invaded UOC Church in Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi R ..

11 minutes ago
 Police arrest 34 accused, recover gutka,mainpuri,w ..

Police arrest 34 accused, recover gutka,mainpuri,weapon, liquor

7 minutes ago
 PM chairs meeting of coalition partners in Islamab ..

PM chairs meeting of coalition partners in Islamabad

31 minutes ago
 US Private Hiring Slows, Signaling Relief for Fed

US Private Hiring Slows, Signaling Relief for Fed

7 minutes ago
 ‘I’m not cynical,’: Malaika Arora opens up a ..

‘I’m not cynical,’: Malaika Arora opens up about option of second marriage

48 minutes ago
 Clashes erupt as Israel police storm Al-Aqsa Mosqu ..

Clashes erupt as Israel police storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.