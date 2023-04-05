The Department of Information and Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has asked the finance department to stop the payment of salaries to 1,109 Social Media Influencers (SMIs) recruited during the previous PTI government for its publicity at the expense of the public exchequer

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The Department of Information and Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has asked the finance department to stop the payment of salaries to 1,109 Social Media Influencers (SMIs) recruited during the previous PTI government for its publicity at the expense of the public exchequer.

A letter signed by the planning officer of the Information and Public Relations Department to the provincial secretary of finance states that after the dissolution of the provincial assembly and setup of interim government in the province, whose constitutional responsibility is to hold the free, fair and impartial election, the subject project titled 'Establishment of Social Media Participatory Platforms for Public Awareness & Feedback Regarding Reforms Initiatives and Encouraging Civil Responsibility" has lost its relevance.

Secondly, the election commission has also banned new projects and recruitment etc, therefore, the interim government is not mandated by law, rules and regulations to carry out the project objectives and thus the continuation of the project is a waste of resources of the public exchequer.

It adds as all the objectives of the project are closed, therefore, it is requested that all the expenditures including salaries of the Project Management Unit (PMU), and stipends of internees may be stopped with immediate effect in the best public interest.