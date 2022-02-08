KP Info dept. to start documentary series titled 'Gumnam Heroes'

Creative Wing of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information and Public Relations Department would start a new documentary series titled 'Gumnam Heroes' (Unsung Heroes) to highlight services of people who have excelled in their respective fields

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Creative Wing of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information and Public Relations Department would start a new documentary series titled 'Gumnam Heroes' (Unsung Heroes) to highlight services of people who have excelled in their respective fields.

The aim of documentary series is to inform public about services of soldiers, teachers, students, artisans and scientist and people who have served in an extraordinary way and excelled in their respective fields.

The KP Information department has urged people to inform creative wing of the department about their efforts, services and accomplishments so that they should be filmed for making documentary series.

People can contact the creative wing on 00923170807137 or on through email: creativewingdgpr@gmail.com.