UrduPoint.com

KP Info Dept. To Start Documentary Series Titled 'Gumnam Heroes'

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2022 | 07:12 PM

KP Info dept. to start documentary series titled 'Gumnam Heroes'

Creative Wing of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information and Public Relations Department would start a new documentary series titled 'Gumnam Heroes' (Unsung Heroes) to highlight services of people who have excelled in their respective fields

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Creative Wing of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information and Public Relations Department would start a new documentary series titled 'Gumnam Heroes' (Unsung Heroes) to highlight services of people who have excelled in their respective fields.

The aim of documentary series is to inform public about services of soldiers, teachers, students, artisans and scientist and people who have served in an extraordinary way and excelled in their respective fields.

The KP Information department has urged people to inform creative wing of the department about their efforts, services and accomplishments so that they should be filmed for making documentary series.

People can contact the creative wing on 00923170807137 or on through email: creativewingdgpr@gmail.com.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Recent Stories

Supreme Court upholds ECP decision of re-election ..

Supreme Court upholds ECP decision of re-election at five polling stations of La ..

55 seconds ago
 Date of Next Astana Format Summit on Syria Yet Unk ..

Date of Next Astana Format Summit on Syria Yet Unknown - Russian Ambassador to T ..

57 seconds ago
 Pfizer Expects Record $54Bln From 2022 Sales of CO ..

Pfizer Expects Record $54Bln From 2022 Sales of COVID-19 Vaccine, Pill

58 seconds ago
 No act of terror can deter nation from moving ahea ..

No act of terror can deter nation from moving ahead: Imran Khan

1 minute ago
 Representatives from 'TAWAL' and 'AWAL' telecom vi ..

Representatives from 'TAWAL' and 'AWAL' telecom visit PTA

1 minute ago
 Biden Top Science Adviser Resigns After Bullying A ..

Biden Top Science Adviser Resigns After Bullying Allegations

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>