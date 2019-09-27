UrduPoint.com
KP Info Minister Rejects Allegations Of Edward College Principal

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 09:55 PM

KP Info Minister rejects allegations of Edward College Principal

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister, Shoukat Yousafzai Friday said that alleging KP Governor and provincial minister without any proof is a sensitive issue that should be thoroughly probed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister, Shoukat Yousafzai Friday said that alleging KP Governor and provincial minister without any proof is a sensitive issue that should be thoroughly probed.

Expressing his views in the provincial assembly, Shoukat said that Edwards College Peshawar is a renowned institution and alleging KP Governor and provincial information minister of threatening by the College principal is baseless and without any proof. He said that the Principal of the College has also alleged provincial minster for making interference in the college affairs.

Shoukat recommended to constitute a committee to probe the matter and said that he would resign if his involvement was proved. He informed the House that the Prime Minister has formed a committee that is making concerted efforts for giving due rights to provinces. He said that the KP province is generating 6000 MW electricity that is beyond our need and requirement. He said that affordable electricity would be generated in Pehur that would be utilized to strengthen industrial sector of the province.

