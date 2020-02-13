UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Info Minister Seeks Ban On Entry Of Qadar Patel Into National Assembly

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 09:50 PM

KP Info minister seeks ban on entry of Qadar Patel into National Assembly

Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Ali Yusafzai Thursday called for banning the entry of PPP MNA Qadar Patel in the National Assembly for using indecent words during the NA session

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Ali Yusafzai Thursday called for banning the entry of PPP MNA Qadar Patel in the National Assembly for using indecent words during the NA session.

In a statement reacting over the indecent remarks made by the PPP MNA in the National Assembly, the Information Minister said that Federal Minister Murad Saeed was not only hero of the PTI but an ideal personality for the youth.

The PPP MNA made an immoral statement against Murad Saeed in the assembly session.

Murad Saeed has totally devoted himself for fighting against corruption and always exposed the corrupt people and their stooges before the nation.

He argued that the PPP should also take action against their MNA Qadar Patel for uttering un-parliamentary words in the august House.

The Information Minister maintained that PPP ChairmanBilawal Bhutto Zardari was not aware of the history of his own country as the expensive agreements with the IPPs were signed by the PPP leaders in their governmentin the past.

Related Topics

Assembly Asif Ali Zardari Corruption National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Information Minister August Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Hotel establishment revenue up to AED5.83 bn in 20 ..

52 minutes ago

UAE reviews plans to combat terrorism, money laund ..

1 hour ago

UNSC Intends to Grant Russian Request to Hold Meet ..

1 minute ago

Basque Terrorist Group's Leader Detained in France ..

1 minute ago

'Marhaba Erdogan' top Twitter trend in Pakistan

1 minute ago

US Navy Calls Test of Submarine-Launched Nuclear-C ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.