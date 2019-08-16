UrduPoint.com
KP Info Minister Shoukat Ali Yousafzai Condemns Kuchlak Blast

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 37 seconds ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 06:54 PM

KP Info Minister Shoukat Ali Yousafzai condemns Kuchlak blast

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information, Shoukat Ali Yousafzai has condemned Kuchlak blast and expressed grief over loss of guiltless lives in the incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information, Shoukat Ali Yousafzai has condemned Kuchlak blast and expressed grief over loss of guiltless lives in the incident.

In a message issued here Friday, the provincial information minister said that those involved in the incident have nothing to do with a religion, caste or creed.

He said targeting of innocents is an act of cowardice that is against the norms of humanity and religion.

He said that the entire nation stood with aggrieved families in this hour of need. He also prayed for the eternal peace of departed souls and early recovery of the injured.

