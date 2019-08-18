KP Info Minister to open photo exhibition depicting Pakistan Movement

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shoukat Ali Yousafzai will formally inaugurate a photo exhibition marking the Independence Day celebration at Nishtar Hall at 12.00 noon here Monday.

The exhibition will be the conceptual portrayal of the sacrifices of the people for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of Sub-continent.

The visualization of all time huge event of historic freedom from the twin opposition is an effort to keep the people of Pakistan abreast of the sacrifices of lives and property of the Muslims of the Sub-continent. This event will remind the Muslims of the sacrifices of the ancestors of the people for the creation of a homeland for an independent Muslim state Pakistan. The Nishtar Hall Peshawar will be open to the general public.