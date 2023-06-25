KP Info Minister to visit Radio Pakhtunkhwa on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Information, Public Relations, Auqaf, Haj, Religious and Minority Affairs Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhail will visit Radio Pakhtunkhwa Peshawar Center on Monday, and will make a detailed inspection of its various sections.

Station Director Ghulam Hussain Ghazi will brief him of the reforms and the future plan of action.

The Minister will also inaugurate new weekly program Pakhtunkhwa Online as chief guest and answer live calls. Prof Dr Abasin Yousafzai and Hina Rauf will host the program.