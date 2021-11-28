KP Info minister visits Cambridge University in England

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education and Information Kamran Khan Bangash visited Cambridge University in England and met with senior officials of Cambridge University.

During the meeting, a plan of action was worked out regarding training of teachers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa universities, PhD program, establishment of science and technology parks including modern innovation park.

The Minister of Education visited various departments of Cambridge University. Senior officials of various departments welcomed the Minister of Education and briefed him on the performance of the department.

Pakistan is rich in geographical, historical and tourism beauty, said CEO Prof. Dr. David Lott. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is keen to build a state-of-the-art science and technology and innovation park in collaboration with the government, said CEO Prof. Dr. David Lott.

Efforts are being made to provide higher education facilities to teachers and scholars in Pakistan, said. Kamran Bangash.

Teachers and students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities will be provided PhD opportunities in various fields with the support of Cambridge University London, Kamran Bangash said in an official handout issued here on Sunday.