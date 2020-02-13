UrduPoint.com
KP Info Minister Witnesses Flag-lowering Ceremony At Wagha Border

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 11:16 PM

KP Info Minister witnesses flag-lowering ceremony at Wagha Border

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Thursday witnessed the flag-lowering ceremony at Wagha border

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Thursday witnessed the flag-lowering ceremony at Wagha border.

He was accompanied by KP Secretary Information Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Public Relations Department Chief Bahramand Durrani and DGPR Aidullah Khan. On their arrival, they were greeted by a large number of people and Pak Rangers at the border.

They made selfies with Pakistan Rangers jawans and extended good wishes on behalf of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"We really enjoyed the way our Jawans perform and patriotism exhibited with the motherland," KP Information Minister Shoukat Ali Yousafzai said while talking to APP.

The minister and Senior Officers on this occasion paid tribute to Pakistan Rangers jawans on combating terrorism.

The flag lowering ceremony takes place every evening before sunset at the Wagha border.

