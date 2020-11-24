KP Info Secretary grieves over death of Pir Sufaid Shah

Secretary Information and Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arshad Khan has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Chief Editor, Daily Wahdat, Pir Syed Sufaid Shah Hamdard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary Information and Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arshad Khan has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Chief Editor, Daily Wahdat, Pir Syed Sufaid Shah Hamdard.

In a condolence message issued here Tuesday, he praised the services of Pir Sufaid Shah for promotion of Pushtu journalism and said that vacuum created by his death would never be fulfilled.

He also prayed for eternal peace of departed soul and granting courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with courage.

Meanwhile, a condolence reference was also held in KP Information Department where Fateha was offered for the departed soul of Pir Sufaid Shah Hamdard.