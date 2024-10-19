KP Info Secretary visits Pakhtunkhwa Radio Mardan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Provincial Secretary Information, Arshad Khan on Saturday visited Pakhtunkhwa Radio Mardan and inspected its various sections.

He was accompanied by Press Registrar, Ansarullah Khilji and concerned officials. He visited various sections of Pakhtunkhwa Radio and met with staff.

Station Manager Pakhtunkhwa Radio, Sajid Mehmood briefed the secretary about the working and administrative matters of the station.

The secretary appreciated the standard of programs being aired from the station and said that the government would take steps for the welfare of artists and writers. He also directed radio staff to highlight steps being taken by the government under Chief Minister Awami Agenda programme.