KP Info Secretary Visits Pakhtunkhwa Radio Mardan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2024 | 07:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Provincial Secretary Information, Arshad Khan on Saturday visited Pakhtunkhwa Radio Mardan and inspected its various sections.
He was accompanied by Press Registrar, Ansarullah Khilji and concerned officials. He visited various sections of Pakhtunkhwa Radio and met with staff.
Station Manager Pakhtunkhwa Radio, Sajid Mehmood briefed the secretary about the working and administrative matters of the station.
The secretary appreciated the standard of programs being aired from the station and said that the government would take steps for the welfare of artists and writers. He also directed radio staff to highlight steps being taken by the government under Chief Minister Awami Agenda programme.
Recent Stories
Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence becomes hub for consultations
Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin IBO
Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfall to combat air pollution
TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry
Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attended Trans-Regional Seapower Symp ..
Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Dubai Customs Sign Strategic MoU ..
SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’S at an Unbeatable Price
PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard'
Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?
Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked
The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
10 outlaws held; drugs and weapons recovered1 minute ago
-
KFM mourns Yahya Sinwar's death; calls it a major loss for justice, freedom1 minute ago
-
Hot, dry weather recorded in city11 minutes ago
-
21 SMIU employees get promotions21 minutes ago
-
Graduate cops age limit for PPSC exams extended by 5 years21 minutes ago
-
3 members of thief gang held; valuables recovered21 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad orders effective security measures31 minutes ago
-
5th Latif Literature, Music Festival to be held at SAU on Oct 2631 minutes ago
-
10 criminals held; drugs, weapons seized31 minutes ago
-
26th proposed Constitutional Amendment to further strengthen Parliament: Bilawal31 minutes ago
-
PTI's politics of chaos, an attempt to weaken Pakistan's institutions: Abbasi31 minutes ago
-
12 injured in road mishap at Lower Dir31 minutes ago