Open Menu

KP Info Secretary Visits Pakhtunkhwa Radio Mardan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2024 | 07:10 PM

KP Info Secretary visits Pakhtunkhwa Radio Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Provincial Secretary Information, Arshad Khan on Saturday visited Pakhtunkhwa Radio Mardan and inspected its various sections.

He was accompanied by Press Registrar, Ansarullah Khilji and concerned officials. He visited various sections of Pakhtunkhwa Radio and met with staff.

Station Manager Pakhtunkhwa Radio, Sajid Mehmood briefed the secretary about the working and administrative matters of the station.

The secretary appreciated the standard of programs being aired from the station and said that the government would take steps for the welfare of artists and writers. He also directed radio staff to highlight steps being taken by the government under Chief Minister Awami Agenda programme.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Mardan From Government

Recent Stories

Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence bec ..

Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence becomes hub for consultations

3 hours ago
 Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin I ..

Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin IBO

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfal ..

Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfall to combat air pollution

3 hours ago
 TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainm ..

TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry

5 hours ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attende ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attended Trans-Regional Seapower Symp ..

5 hours ago
 Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Du ..

Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Dubai Customs Sign Strategic MoU ..

5 hours ago
SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’ ..

SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’S at an Unbeatable Price

5 hours ago
 PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance ..

PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard'

5 hours ago
 realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your F ..

Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?

6 hours ago
 Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmh ..

Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse

6 hours ago
 Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked

Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked

6 hours ago
 The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Paki ..

The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan