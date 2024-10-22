KP Information Commission acknowledges RTI advocates with awards

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Aiming at promoting citizen’s participation in governance and to make the public institutions more transparent through citizen participation, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) in collaboration with non-governmental organizations namely Centre for Peace & Development Initiatives and Centre for Governance & Public Accountability arranged a consultative session titled 'Reflecting on the Achievements and Shaping the Future', here at a local hotel on Tuesday.

Chief Information Commissioner KPIC, Mrs. Farah Hamid Khan along with Ex-Commissioners of KPIC, Commissioner RTS, Public Information Officers (PIOs) of various government departments, members of civil society organizations, journalists, and students in a large number participated in the consultative session. Taking recommendations and suggestions from the participants was the main objective of the session.

The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of RTI Awards in various categories to acknowledge outstanding efforts to individuals who have championed the cause of transparency and public interest through the practice of Right to Information (RTI) laws.

In the Public Servant Category: Abdul Qayum Khan, Assistant Director, Elementary and Secondary education Department, was recognized with the RTI Award. His dedication and facilitation of citizens in accessing information under RTI laws have significantly contributed to transparency and accountability in the region.

In the Journalist Category, Musaarat Ullah Jan was honored with the RTI Award. His commitment to investigative journalism and reporting in the public interest has set a high standard in the field. Musarrat ullah Jan’s unwavering dedication to investigative journalism under RTI law has shed light on critical public interest issues, furthering the cause of transparency.

In Citizen Category: Ahmed Ilyas, hailing from district Hangu was awarded for his exemplary practice of RTI laws to address public interest issues, demonstrating that ordinary citizens can make a significant impact when armed with the right to access information.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission, through this ceremony, not only celebrated the International Right to Information Day but also reaffirmed its commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and public interest in the region. The awardees serve as role models for others to follow, encouraging the responsible use of RTI laws for the betterment of society.

Addressing the participants Mrs. Farah Hamid Khan said that citizens being taxpayers are the real owner of institutions-held information. "Institutions will be more transparent if citizens use their constitutional right to access government-held information. As Right to Information (RTI) empowers them to keep eyes on institutions in managing public affairs" Mrs. Farah added.

KPIC welcomed suggestions from the consultative session, and pledged to take measures for further improvement.