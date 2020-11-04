KP Information dept responsible for creating awareness on projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arshad Khan Wednesday said the department was responsible to create awareness among people on the project of public welfare through the media.

Presiding over a high level meeting at office of Deputy Commissioner Swat, he said the government was working on various projects of public welfare and the Information department must create awareness about the government initiatives through media publicity.

Later he reviewed measures for coverage of the inauguration of Sehat Insaf Card Scheme in district Swab and issued necessary directives to relevant departments.

The meeting was attended by DC Swat Saqib Raza, DPO Qasim Khan and high officers of the health department and district administrations.