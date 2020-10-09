UrduPoint.com
KP Information Deptt Introduces Digital Advertising System

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 10:40 PM

The Information and Public Relations Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a milestone step towards digitalization has introduced first online advertising system

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The Information and Public Relations Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a milestone step towards digitalization has introduced first online advertising system.

The new integrated advertisement management system was inaugurated by the Special Assistant to KP CM on Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash here Friday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Special Assistant to KP CM on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash said that a digital system has been prepared for the online delivery, processing and release of advertisements.

The basic purpose of introducing the system is bringing the system of the official advertisements at par with the requirements of the modern era. He said that the software f the system is prepared by the IT section of the Information Department.

He also attributed the preparation of software without any cost as best example of austerity.

Talking about the benefits of online advertising system, the Special Assistant on Information said that general public will not be better access to official advertisements while all client departments as well as newspapers would be given access to this system. He further said that maximum matters including billing and payments would be online.

Earlier, Secretary Information Arshad Khan, Director General (DG) Imdadullah, Director Public Relations Shams-ul-Haq and Director Information Technology Zar Ali Khan briefed the special assistant regarding the basic structure of the new system.

