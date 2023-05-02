UrduPoint.com

KP Information Directorate Employees, Journalists Protest Against Appointment Of Non Cadre DG

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2023 | 11:37 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The employees of the Information Directorate went on strike to protest against the appointment of non cadre Director General Information.

The Department Officers Association associated with the Information Directorate also participated in the strike, and senior journalists from tribal districts of South Waziristan, North Waziristan, President Wana Press club Zafar khan Wazir, station manager Wana Pukhtoonkhwa Radio Zahid Wazir supported the protest.

Employees of the Information Directorate demanded the appointment of the DG Information from within the directorate.

Recently, senior journalist Shamim Shahid has stopped the press conference of the caretaker information minister against the appointment and said that the appointment of a bureaucrat in this position is a violation of the rights of the employees of the Information Department.

