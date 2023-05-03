UrduPoint.com

KP Information Directorate Employees, Journalists Protest Against Appointment Of Non Cadre DG

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2023 | 12:00 AM

KP Information Directorate employees, journalists protest against appointment of non cadre DG

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The employees of the Information Directorate went on strike to protest against the appointment of non cadre Director General Information.

The Department Officers Association associated with the Information Directorate also participated in the strike, and senior journalists from tribal districts of South Waziristan, North Waziristan, President Wana Press club Zafar khan Wazir, station manager Wana Pukhtoonkhwa Radio Zahid Wazir supported the protest.

Employees of the Information Directorate demanded the appointment of the DG Information from within the directorate.

Recently, senior journalist Shamim Shahid has stopped the press conference of the caretaker information minister against the appointment and said that the appointment of a bureaucrat in this position is a violation of the rights of the employees of the Information Department.

Related Topics

North Waziristan South Waziristan Protest Information Minister Wana From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department discusses legal fram ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department discusses legal frameworks to protect environment ..

31 minutes ago
 Number of Casualties of Internal Conflict in Sudan ..

Number of Casualties of Internal Conflict in Sudan Increases to 550 - Health Min ..

39 minutes ago
 Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia Ask Other NATO States t ..

Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia Ask Other NATO States to Step Up Air Defense Support ..

39 minutes ago
 Nawaz demands action against former CJ Nisar over ..

Nawaz demands action against former CJ Nisar over alleged constitutional violati ..

40 minutes ago
 Biden Willing to Negotiate Over Budget, But Not De ..

Biden Willing to Negotiate Over Budget, But Not Debt Ceiling - White House

50 minutes ago
 US Has Tools to Support Banks, Protect Depositors ..

US Has Tools to Support Banks, Protect Depositors - White House

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.