KP Information Minister commemorates Pak Defense and Martyrs' Day in Nathiagali

Barrister Feroz Jamal, the caretaker Minister for Information of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday said that Pakistan's Defense and Martyrs' Day, observed on September 6th, served as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the nation's heroes. He also highlighted the significance of martyrs in the nation's history

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Barrister Feroz Jamal, the caretaker Minister for Information of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday said that Pakistan's Defense and Martyrs' Day, observed on September 6th, served as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the nation's heroes. He also highlighted the significance of martyrs in the nation's history.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized by the Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) regarding Pakistan's Defense Day with a vintage car show and cultural festival at Nathiagali.

Addressing the audience, Barrister Feroz Jamal expressed that martyrs are a source of pride for the nation. He emphasized that the sacrifices of these heroes have allowed the people of Pakistan to enjoy the blessings of freedom and fresh air. He underscored the importance of commemorating the day and acknowledging the privilege of martyrdom, which is bestowed upon the fortunate few.

The minister also lauded the sacrifices made by Pakistan's youth, both in the wars of September and in the recent struggle against terrorism.

He stressed that the entire nation was taking immense pride in these brave individuals who had selflessly served their country.

Regarding the development of Nathiagali, Barrister Feroz Jamal announced that the Ayubia Chairlift would soon be made operational which would contribute in the enhancement of tourism in the region. He further revealed plans to launch an awareness campaign focused on responsible tourism. This initiative aims to ensure the proper care and cleanliness of tourist sites, providing visitors with an opportunity to fully enjoy their experiences.

The event showcased a diverse array of stalls aimed at promoting and preserving local culture and heritage. Items representing the rich cultural tapestry of the region were on display, encouraging appreciation and conservation. Additionally, the Director-General of the Galiyat Development Authority Waseef Saeed, announced upcoming events designed to further promote local culture and heritage.