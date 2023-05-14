KP information minister expresses grief over demise of Journalist Khalid Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Information Barrister Feroze Jamal Kakakhel on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Journalist Khalid Khan in a traffic accident at Alpuri Shangla.

In a condolence message, the minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family for bearing the irreparable loss with fortitude.

The minister said that Khalid Khan was a talented journalist and always raised the voice of people in the media.