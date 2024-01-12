Open Menu

KP Information Minister Stresses For Bringing May 9 Perpetrators To Justice

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2024 | 09:54 PM

Caretaker Minister for Information and Tourism, Feroz Jamal Kakakhel here Friday reiterated for bringing the perpetrators of the May 9 riots to justice

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information and Tourism, Feroz Jamal Kakakhel here Friday reiterated for bringing the perpetrators of the May 9 riots to justice.

Addressing a press conference along with Anwar Sher Khan, the brother of Kargil War hero Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (NH), the minister said that heirs of the martyrs wanted justice for the disgrace made to their loved ones during May 9 rioting.

He said Captain Sher Khan showed exemplary bravery during the Kargil War and the enemy commander also praised his heroic battlefield performance.

He said that the disgrace of martyrs was unacceptable and the time has come to award exemplary punishment to the May 9 rioters.

The Minister said that he recently visited the grave of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed and expressed solidarity and sympathies with his family.

Earlier, Anwar Sher met with the caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice retired Arshad Hussain Shah at Governor House Peshawar.

