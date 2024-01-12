KP Information Minister Stresses For Bringing May 9 Perpetrators To Justice
Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2024 | 09:54 PM
Caretaker Minister for Information and Tourism, Feroz Jamal Kakakhel here Friday reiterated for bringing the perpetrators of the May 9 riots to justice
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information and Tourism, Feroz Jamal Kakakhel here Friday reiterated for bringing the perpetrators of the May 9 riots to justice.
Addressing a press conference along with Anwar Sher Khan, the brother of Kargil War hero Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (NH), the minister said that heirs of the martyrs wanted justice for the disgrace made to their loved ones during May 9 rioting.
He said Captain Sher Khan showed exemplary bravery during the Kargil War and the enemy commander also praised his heroic battlefield performance.
He said that the disgrace of martyrs was unacceptable and the time has come to award exemplary punishment to the May 9 rioters.
The Minister said that he recently visited the grave of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed and expressed solidarity and sympathies with his family.
Earlier, Anwar Sher met with the caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice retired Arshad Hussain Shah at Governor House Peshawar.
Recent Stories
Jamal Shah visits PAF-IAST, inaugurates innovation lab
JUI leader withdraws nomination papers in favour of Achakzai
PFA seals two food factories
LHC reserved verdict on Fawad's petition against rejection of nomination papers
SC dismisses APML's appeal for election symbol 'Eagle'
Polio drops administered to 1,099,143 children in Faisalabad
Steps being taken to improve law & order situation in Ziarat district: DC
MQM-P decides its candidates for NA, PS seats in Hyderabad
Pak-Malaysia bilateral cooperation to boost economies: Governor Sindh Kamran Kha ..
Kashmir Consultative Committees to raise awareness at grassroots level: Mushaal
DC urges Transport Secretary to start Peoples, Pink bus services for students
Rajab Al-Murajab to start on Saturday as crescent sighted
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jamal Shah visits PAF-IAST, inaugurates innovation lab1 minute ago
-
JUI leader withdraws nomination papers in favour of Achakzai1 minute ago
-
PFA seals two food factories1 minute ago
-
LHC reserved verdict on Fawad's petition against rejection of nomination papers10 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses APML's appeal for election symbol 'Eagle'10 minutes ago
-
Polio drops administered to 1,099,143 children in Faisalabad10 minutes ago
-
Steps being taken to improve law & order situation in Ziarat district: DC10 minutes ago
-
MQM-P decides its candidates for NA, PS seats in Hyderabad10 minutes ago
-
Pak-Malaysia bilateral cooperation to boost economies: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori13 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Consultative Committees to raise awareness at grassroots level: Mushaal13 minutes ago
-
DC urges Transport Secretary to start Peoples, Pink bus services for students13 minutes ago
-
Rajab Al-Murajab to start on Saturday as crescent sighted13 minutes ago