KP initiates "Ehsaas Apna Ghar Scheme"

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government (KP) has launched the "Ehsaas Apna Ghar Scheme" aimed at providing interest-free and Shariah-compliant loans to low-income residents of the province.

According to provincial authorities on Tuesday, the scheme is designed to support the poor and lower-middle class in building, repairing, or upgrading their own homes.

The people who already owned a land or wish to extend their current houses are eligible to receive loans of up to Rs. 1.5 million.

The loan can be repaid in easy installments over a period of seven years, with a maximum monthly payment of Rs. 18,000. Only those earning less than Rs. 100,000 per month are eligible to apply.

