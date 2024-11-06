Open Menu

KP Initiates Interest Free Ehsas Loan Scheme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2024 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken a public friendly step and completed all the action points to commence interest free Ehsaas Loan Scheme.

A meeting regarding interest-free Ehsaas loan scheme was held in the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Finance Muzammil Aslam here on Wednesday.

Minister Housing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Amjad Ali, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Technical education and Vocational Training Tufail Anjum and Secretary Zakat Nazar Hussain Shah and relevant stakeholders participated in the meeting.

The meeting was informed that under the interest-free Ehsaas loan scheme, loans will be provided for up to five years, while interest-free loans will be given for small business and house building purposes.

Speaking at the meeting, Advisor on Finance Muzammil Aslam said that Ehsaas Loan Scheme will create new business opportunities while making the people employed and poverty eradication will be possible in the province.

He said the Akhuwat Organization was supporting the provision of the Ehsaas loan scheme to the public. He further said that the interest-free loan scheme would start from one billion rupees in the first phase. He furthered that under the interest-free Ehsaas loan scheme, a loan of up to Rs5 lacs will be given for the first year.

Issuing instructions to the concerned authorities, Finance Advisor Muzammil Aslam remarked that all the stakeholders should complete their memorandum of understanding for the Ehsaas Loan Scheme by this month. He said that the interest-free Ehsaas loan scheme is a continuation of the loan scheme launched in 2022 by the then KP government.

