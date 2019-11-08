KP innovation fellowship develops applications for six depts.

(@imziishan)

Fellows from the KP Government Innovation Fellowship Program's fifth cycle showcased the digital tools and applications they are developing to help government departments innovate in public service delivery by leveraging technology

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ):Fellows from the KP Government Innovation Fellowship Program's fifth cycle showcased the digital tools and applications they are developing to help government departments innovate in public service delivery by leveraging technology.

The application was showcased during an internal Demo Day held at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) head office here on Friday.

The applications being developed by the KP Government Innovation Fellows include an Open Data Portal for Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU); Monitoring and Reporting system for Chief Secretary Delivery Unit; Online Streaming and Polling Portal for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly; Augmented Reality-Based Indoor Navigation System for Public Hospitals; E-Registration of Private Schools for Private Schools Regulatory Authority; Online E-Registration Portal for Directorate of Industries and Commerce; and Existing E-Governance Initiatives of (KPITB).

The Demo Day event was an opportunity to showcase the progress so far of the projects the Fellows have been developing, and gather feedback from all partnering provincial government departments, as well as KPITB.

The Fellows will incorporate this feedback and continue to work on these applications, which will be deployed towards the end of December and then will be available for citizens to use.

The KP Government Innovation Fellowship Program, a partnership between Code for Pakistan, KPITB, and the World Bank, launched in 2014 and is an annual six-month mentored fellowship program where teams of coders and designers work with local government departments to help them improve citizen-facing service delivery and government service delivery using industry best practices and new and emerging tools and technologies.

The Fellowship program is currently in its fifth cycle, with 18 Fellows working with six KP government departments to help them improve internal development processes and innovate in citizen-facing public service delivery.

The KP Government Innovation Fellowship management team and Fellows are based at Durshal Government Innovation Lab in Peshawar.

The Lab is a platform for launching the KP Government Innovation Fellowship Program and aims to bring about the much needed technological revolution in the province.

Durshal provides a vital link between the local governments, tech industry, IT entrepreneurs and investors to anchor KP's digital transformation.

The products and the progress made by the Fellows were very well received, appreciated and celebrated by all attendees. Representatives from partnering government departments, the World Bank, UNDP, technologists, mentors and media attended the event.