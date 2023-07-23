Open Menu

KP Interim Minister Directed To Remove Shahid Khattak From Post For Violating Election Laws: ECP

Sumaira FH Published July 23, 2023 | 01:30 PM

KP interim minister directed to remove Shahid Khattak from post for violating election laws: ECP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the caretaker Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to remove caretaker Transport Minister Shahid Khattak from his post for violating the electoral body's code of conduct related to election laws.

The ECP spokesperson here said, "KP interim Chief Minister Azam Khan has been directed to remove the minister from his post and the provincial cabinet."� The action was taken against the minister after it was learned through media reports that Shahid Khattak addressed a political rally in Nowshera.

The provincial election commissioner of KP had sought the report on the participation and speech of the caretaker minister at a public meeting in his hometown.

The spokesperson said it was essential for all incumbent governments to adhere to the law and provide complete cooperation to the commission in order to ensure fair, transparent, free and unbiased elections.

"The commission cannot grant permission to any incumbent government or minister to participate in any electoral campaign. In case of a violation, legal action will be taken," he added.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Nowshera Post Media All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

12 hours ago
 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

14 hours ago
 Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

14 hours ago
 Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 per ..

Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 personnel

14 hours ago
Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

14 hours ago
 Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

14 hours ago
 ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review secur ..

ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review security arrangements for Muharram

14 hours ago
 Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iq ..

Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Assembly calls on P ..

14 hours ago
 Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

14 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdull ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan