KP interim minister Haji Muhammad Ghufran withdraws perks, privileges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Newly appointed minister in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker cabinet Haji Muhammad Ghufran has voluntarily withdrawn all ministerial perks and privileges.

In a letter to caretaker Chief Minister KP Azam Khan here on Saturday, he wrote that he would continue to serve the people to the best of his ability and conscience.

He has withdrawn all privileges, including salary, admissible allowances, POL, TA/DAs, accommodation, staff car and ancillary staff including driver, etc.